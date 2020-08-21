Jamshedpur FC rope in ISL Golden Boot winner Valskis for two seasons

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:53 IST
Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on Friday announced the signing of last edition's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis for two seasons. The Lithuanian forward had led his former club Chennaiyin FC to the ISL league final last season, scoring 15 goals and six assists.

"I am thrilled to be playing for a football-crazy city like Jamshedpur. The city has a huge legacy in football, and I want to help add silverware by winning the coveted ISL trophy for the fans," Valskis said in a statement. "It is unfinished business for me, and I hope to work hard towards contributing and making Jamshedpur FC Champion of India! This club has huge ambition, and I can’t wait to kick-start an exciting future," he added.

The 33-year-old has plied his trade at clubs in Lithuania, Israel, Belarus, Latvia, Romania, and Poland. He enjoyed his best season at FK Suduva in the 2013 A Lyga campaign in the Lithuanian top-flight. Last season's heroics by the striker was not the first time that Valskis has taken a league by storm. He topped the scoring charts with 27 goals in 30 league appearances in the 2013 season with FK Suduva and was crowned 'A Lyga Player of the Year' for his exploits.

"Nerka is a seasoned striker with goalscoring prowess and hunger to attack the opposition at all times. His link-up play, agility, and finishing is of the highest order, probably the best in the league, and he was the Golden Boot winner for a reason," Jamshedpur FC head coach, Owen Coyle said. "His performances last season were so powerful and lethal, that his mere presence in the dressing room and the pitch automatically lifted everyone around him," Coyle added.

Valskis has 26 international caps for Lithuania with his last appearance coming against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. He has also played in the inaugural UEFA Nations League prior to the same. He will be wearing the no. 9 jersey for Jamshedpur.

