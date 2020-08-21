Former Australian skipper Cameron White calls time on professional career

Former Australian skipper Cameron White announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket, ending a 20-year illustrious career. White, who played four Tests and captained Australia seven times in One-day and T20 matches, is eager to pursue a future as a coach.

"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," cricket.com.au quoted White as saying. "I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games, I would have needed to play really well to get another deal," he added.

"To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching," White, who made his first-class debut in 2001, further said. The right-handed batsman featured in 91 ODIs, four Test and 47 T20Is for Australia. He made his international debut in 2005 against ICC World XI at Melbourne while his Test debut came against India in 2008.