Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satwik says Arjuna Award will fuel Olympic dream, Chirag terms it 'silver lining'

Set to be conferred with the Arjuna Award, Indian men's doubles player Chirag Shetty on Friday termed it a "silver lining" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said the recognition will fuel their Olympic dreams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:27 IST
Satwik says Arjuna Award will fuel Olympic dream, Chirag terms it 'silver lining'

Set to be conferred with the Arjuna Award, Indian men's doubles player Chirag Shetty on Friday termed it a "silver lining" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said the recognition will fuel their Olympic dreams. Front-runners to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Chirag and Satwik were on Friday confirmed for the award by the sports ministry after being recommended by the selection committee, headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma.

"I see it as a silver lining in these tough times. It'll definitely motivate us to win big and work harder to bring back more laurels for the country. Also I think it couldn't have come at a better time," Chirag told PTI. The 23-year-old from Mumbai and Satwik had a successful 2019, when the duo won a maiden Super 500 title at Thailand Open and then reached the finals of the French Open Super 750 event. Their consistent show was rewarded with a world No. 10 spot.

The reticent Satwik said it will motivate them to win an Olympic medal next year. "The feeling is sinking in now. It is a proud moment for me. It is extra special as it is my first award. "We were losing motivation after everything was shut due to the pandemic, but this award has provided a big motivation to work towards our goal of earning a medal at Olympics," the 20-year-old said from Amalapuram in Andhra.

Satwik said he was pleasantly surprised when he heard the good news. "I was at the terrace of my house when I got a call from a journalist on Tuesday. He congratulated me but I had no clue as to why. "So, I asked him, for what? He said for the award. I asked again, for what? It was then that I realised I have been recommended. I was shocked and surprised at the same time," Satwik said.

For the first time, five people will be conferred with the national award in badminton. While Chirag and Satwik will be awarded the Arjuna, Para badminton coach Gaurav Khanna has been chosen for the Dronacharya Award (regular category) and Pradeep Gandhe, Trupti Murgunde and Satyaprakash Tiwari will be given the Dhyan Chand Award.

Gandhe, a double-bronze medallist in the 1982 Asian Games, was recognised for his contribution as a player, coach and BAI official, while Trupti is a former national champion and a two-time South Asian Games gold medallists, in 2004 and 2006. The awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on image correction even as the country faces economic slump and unemployment. He said in a tweet that the country was also fac...

Haryana Police arrest 3, seize 30 kgs of charas from Charkhi Dadri

The Haryana Police arrested three people and seized 30 kilograms of charas cannabis which was being smuggled in a car into the Charkhi Dadri district from the Nepal Border, informed the police on Friday. Talking to media the Haryana Police ...

Norway finmin summons central bank in bid to defuse wealth fund crisis

Norways finance minister said on Friday he had called the central bank governor to a meeting in a bid to defuse a crisis over the appointment of a wealthy businessman to run the countrys 1.1 trillion sovereign fund. Norges Bank said in Marc...

Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal

Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Womens Big Bash League WBBL season. The off-spinning all-rounder joins Thunder after five seasons at the Sydney Sixers, wher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020