Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss Community Shield with knee injury

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss next week's Community Shield game against FA Cup winners Arsenal after sustaining a knee injury during pre-season training, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:17 IST
Soccer-Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss Community Shield with knee injury

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss next week's Community Shield game against FA Cup winners Arsenal after sustaining a knee injury during pre-season training, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. The 27-year-old was injured in a challenge at the Premier League champions' pre-season training camp in Austria and Liverpool said he has returned to England to begin his rehabilitation.

This year's Community Shield game, the traditional English season-opener between the FA Cup and top-flight league winners, will be played at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 29. "It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo (Jordan Henderson) had which keeps him out... we don't know for sure exactly how long," Klopp told the club website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/406193-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-injury-austria-pre-season.

"But for sure this pre-season he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don't know." Oxlade-Chamberlain was sidelined for over nine months during Liverpool's 2018-19 campaign after he ruptured the cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Klopp added that captain Henderson and defender Joel Matip have made progress in recovering from a knee injury and a foot problem, respectively, and the German manager said he hopes to have them ready for the first match of the league campaign. "Both are very positive, both are more or less pain-free now," Klopp said. "In the moment when they give us the green light then they are back in team training."

Liverpool are scheduled to play friendly matches against Austrian champions Salzburg and Bundesliga side Vfb Stuttgart in their pre-season camp before they begin their league title defence against newly-promoted Leeds United on Sept. 12.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Wang, Qureshi discuss Kashmir, progress on CPEC projects during strategic dialogue

The foreign ministers of China and Pakistan held their 2nd annual strategic dialogue on Friday during which they discussed ways to enhance their all-weather bilateral ties, the Kashmir issue, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Cyprus motorcyclists hold protest ride over police curbs

Thousands of motorcyclists staged simultaneous rides through cities and towns in Cyprus on Friday to protest a police decree that they claim infringes on their constitutional right to unfettered mobility. Motorcyclists gathered in Nicosia, ...

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI

Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director MD of the State Bank of India SBI, according to a Personnel Ministry orderBhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBIHe has been appointed as the MD up ...

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020