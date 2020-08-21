Report: Stidham hurts hip, Newton drawing raves

Cam Newton could take control of the quarterback chase in New England due to a hip injury suffered by his primary competition, Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, a second-year pro vying to start with Tom Brady moved on to Tampa Bay, suffered a hip injury that will limit his repetitions in padded practices, NFL Network reported on Friday.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick who was released by the Carolina Panthers and signed at a relatively cut rate by the Patriots, is earning strong praise from his teammates. Eleven-year veteran Brian Hoyer is also in camp with the Patriots and has the most experience in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system. "He's definitely a former MVP for a reason. The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He's extremely dynamic, and he has a charming personality," Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said of Newton on sports radio WEEI. "It's been fun to be around. He has a confidence about him. All quarterbacks have a confidence, but it's just a little different with Cam. It's a vibe that can feel you and get you in a mindset. It's also been great to see Stid come out and develop his personality and what he's become. And Hoy being such a smart guy who has been in the system for so long. It's been fun to play with all of them."

Newton took more reps Thursday in practice, per NFL Network. McDaniels downplayed Stidham's hip injury on Friday, when the 2019 draft pick was limited. Stidham did go to the hospital for tests, but was cleared.

"I'm pretty sure he'll be ready to roll the next time we practice," McDaniels said. --Field Level Media