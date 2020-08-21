Sports News Roundup: Reigning champion Shibuno set to miss cut at women's Open; Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reigning champion Shibuno set to miss cut at women's Open

Defending champion Hinako Shibuno suffered a nightmare second round at the women's British Open on Friday and looks certain to miss the cut after slipping to 12 over par for her two rounds. The 21-year-old Japanese player was blown off course in wet and windy conditions at Troon and carded a 78.

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep. Starting at second to open the inning, Myers stopped at third on Jake Cronenworth's leadoff single to short center off reliever Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman's glove and rolled behind the outfielder.

NFL: Washington head coach Rivera diagnosed with cancer

Washington Football Team's first-year head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer but plans to continue coaching, the National Football League (NFL) franchise said on Thursday. Washington said in a statement the cancer was at an early stage and "very treatable".

Zarco handed pitlane start penalty following Morbidelli crash

Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco will begin his next MotoGP ride from the pitlane after being penalized for his role in a crash with Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring earlier this week, MotoGP said on Friday. Zarco, 30, was involved in a high-speed crash with Morbidelli, 25, at turn three in Spielberg, with their cartwheeling bikes missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales by inches.

NBA roundup: Bucks pound Magic, even series

The Milwaukee Bucks held the Orlando Magic to three first-quarter field goals en route to a double-digit lead, then rode Giannis Antetokounmpo's 28 points and game-high 20 rebounds to a 111-96 victory Thursday night near Orlando to even their best-of-seven playoff series at one game apiece. Nikola Vucevic went for a game-high 32 points, but no other member of the Magic topped 12 as Milwaukee avenged a poor defensive effort in a 122-110 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury

Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, the former world number one said on Friday, but she is hopeful of playing in the U.S. Open later this month. The Western & Southern Open which began this week in New York serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open -- where Clijsters, 37, received a wildcard entry.

Broncos, Lions playing early games without fans

The Denver Broncos will play their home opener and the Detroit Lions will play their first two home games without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams announced Friday. The Broncos kick off the season at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday night Sept. 14 against the Tennessee Titans. The stadium's normal capacity is 76,125 for football.

Majority of Japanese firms are against holding Olympics next summer: survey

More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus, should be canceled or put off again, a survey by a Japanese think-tank found. Of some 13,000 companies that responded to the poll by Tokyo Shoko Research, 27.8% said the sporting event should be canceled while 25.8% saw another postponement as desirable.

Cycling: Cavendish left out of Bahrain McLaren squad for Tour de France

Mark Cavendish will not be competing at the Tour de France after Bahrain McLaren omitted the British cyclist from their squad which was announced on Friday. Cavendish, who has won 30 stages on the Tour and considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history, joined the team last year along with Belgian rider Dylan Teuns, who has also missed the cut.

Cycling: Teams with two coronavirus cases in a week will be out of Tour, organizers say

Two positive coronavirus cases within a week for a Tour de France team will result in the outfit being kicked out of the event starting on Aug. 29, the race organizers said on Friday. "If a team has two positive cases or (members) with strong symptoms within a seven-day period, they will be out of the race," Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said in a statement to Reuters.