Jamshedpur FC sign ISL golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) upcoming season, Jamshedpur FC on Friday announced the signing of Nerijus Valskis for two seasons.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:53 IST
Striker Nerijus Valskis (Photo/Chennaiyin FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) upcoming season, Jamshedpur FC on Friday announced the signing of Nerijus Valskis for two seasons. Valskis is the current Indian Super League 2019-20 Golden Boot winner. He led his former club to the ISL league final scoring fifteen goals and six assists.

"Nerka is a seasoned striker with goalscoring prowess and hunger to attack the opposition at all times. His link-up play, agility, and finishing is of the highest order, probably the best in the league, and he was the Golden Boot winner for a reason," said Head Coach, Owen Coyle in an official statement. "His performances last season were so powerful and lethal, that his mere presence in the dressing room and the pitch automatically lifted everyone around him. I look forward to working with him and have another successful season," he added.

Valskis has 26 international caps for Lithuania with his latest international appearance coming against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. "It is unfinished business for me, and I hope to work hard towards contributing and making Jamshedpur FC Champion of India! This club has huge ambition, and I can't wait to kick-start an exciting future," said Valskis. (ANI)

