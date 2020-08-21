Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Cavendish left out of Bahrain McLaren squad for Tour de France

Team principal Rod Ellingworth said earlier this year that Cavendish, who missed the 2019 Tour when Dimension Data left him out of the squad, needed to earn his spot and that his chances of making the team were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I just don't feel I'm ready this year for the Tour de France," Cavendish, 35, said in a video posted on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:00 IST
Cycling-Cavendish left out of Bahrain McLaren squad for Tour de France

Mark Cavendish will not be competing at the Tour de France for the second year in a row after Bahrain McLaren omitted the British cyclist from their squad which was announced on Friday.

Cavendish, who has won 30 stages on the Tour and is considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history, joined the team last year along with Belgian rider Dylan Teuns, who has also missed the cut. Team principal Rod Ellingworth said earlier this year that Cavendish, who missed the 2019 Tour when Dimension Data left him out of the squad, needed to earn his spot and that his chances of making the team were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just don't feel I'm ready this year for the Tour de France," Cavendish, 35, said in a video posted on Twitter. "It's the hardest parcours I've seen in my entire career. "I'm a rider that needs a lot of racing to get going and I just haven't had that this year with COVID-19. But Bahrain McLaren do have an incredibly strong GC contender in Mikel Landa and an incredibly strong team to support him."

Landa, 30, finished fourth on the 2017 Tour and is set to lead the team at the race this year. "This year's parcours is very well suited to Mikel and his form is strong," Ellingworth said in a statement.

"The group we have chosen to support him represents our riders who are most suited to the parcours and Tour-ready. "The past few months have been challenging for all riders to be race fit and it's a credit to all of our guys that we had such a strong line-up to choose from."

Cavendish is four short of Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins on the Tour and he joins Britons Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas on the sidelines after the two former champions were omitted from the Ineos Grenadiers squad this week. The Tour, which was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starts on Aug. 29 from Nice.

Team Bahrain McLaren: Mikel Landa (Spain), Wout Poels (Netherlands), Pello Bilbao (Spain), Damiano Caruso (Italy), Rafael Valls (Spain), Marco Haller (Austria), Matej Mohoric (Slovenia), Sonny Colbrelli (Italy).

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar appointed EC in place of Ashok Lavasa

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed the election commissioner on Friday in place of Ashok Lavasa, who has resigned. President Ram Nath Kovind cleared Kumars appointment with effect from the date of his assuming office. Kumars appoi...

Man held for black-marketing of N-95 masks

The crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man from Worli in Central Mumbai for selling duplicate N-95 masks in the black market, a police official said on Friday. The accused was identified as Riyaz Ahmed Rais Ahmed Khan, a resident of Sh...

EC guidelines fall short of ensuring conduct of polls in 'free, non-partisan' manner: Cong

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Election Commissions guidelines for holding polls during the coronavirus pandemic fall far short of ensuring conduct of elections in a free, non-partisan and fair fashion without giving undue advantag...

Germany issues travel warnings for Brussels, French Guyana

Germany on Friday warned against travel to Brussels because of the high rate of coronavirus infections in the Belgian capital, which is also home to the main organs of the European Union.The German Foreign Ministry warned against non-essent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020