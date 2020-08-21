Ingram practices after Chargers guarantee 2020 salary

Defensive end Melvin Ingram returned to the practice field after the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to adjust his contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Friday. Per the report, the Chargers guaranteed Ingram's 2020 salary of $14 million.

The 31-year-old Ingram is set to begin the final season of the four-year, $66 million deal he signed in 2017. Ingram recorded 48 tackles, seven sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games last season.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has collected 350 tackles, 49 sacks and seven fumble recoveries in 106 career games (89 starts) since being selected by the Chargers with the 18th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.