Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss remaining Liverpool's pre-season programme after sustaining injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the remaining of the club's pre-season programme after sustaining a knock to his knee during training. "Really unfortunate. An unfortunate situation as well; it was a challenge [in training]. It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo had, which keeps him out for we don't know for sure exactly how long, but for sure this pre-season he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don't know," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change," he added. Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Melwood to begin his rehabilitation with the club's medical team. The club is scheduled to face Arsenal in the 2020 FA Community Shield on August 29 at Wembley.

The Klopp-led side had won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League after finishing the season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool's preparations for the top-flight campaign involve warm-up games with VfB Stuttgart and Salzburg while out in Austria. Liverpool will commence the defense of their Premier League title with a home game against newly-promoted Leeds United on September 12. (ANI)