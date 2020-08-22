It's 50-50: Franz Beckenbauer on CL final between Bayern Munich and PSG

Former Bayern Munich player Franz Beckenbauer said that both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have an equal chance of winning the Champions League title. "It'll be a match played on equal terms. I'd say it's 50-50. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. If Bayern get that, they'll win the game," Bayern Munich's official website quoted Beckenbauer as saying.

Both PSG and Bayern Munich secured identical 3-0 win in their respective semi-final match, against RB Leipzig and Lyon. In the quarter-final, Bayern Munich had thrashed Barcelona 8-2 to progress in the competition. Praising the French side, Beckenbauer said they are "one heck of a team", adding that it will be the most difficult game of this Champions League season.

"I've watched PSG's games, they're one heck of a team. It'll be the most difficult game of this Champions League season. I can't find any weak points in the team and I expect them to vary their playing style," he said. "I hope that both teams don't hold back too much, don't show each other too much respect and play just as refreshingly and with a joie de vivre like they have done up to now. Then we can expect a wonderful final," Beckenbauer added.

Bayern Munich will now take on PSG in the Champions League final on August 24 in Lisbon, Portugal. (ANI)