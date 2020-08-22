Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's 50-50: Franz Beckenbauer on CL final between Bayern Munich and PSG

Former Bayern Munich player Franz Beckenbauer said that both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have an equal chance of winning the Champions League title.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:00 IST
It's 50-50: Franz Beckenbauer on CL final between Bayern Munich and PSG
Bayern Munich logo . Image Credit: ANI

Former Bayern Munich player Franz Beckenbauer said that both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have an equal chance of winning the Champions League title. "It'll be a match played on equal terms. I'd say it's 50-50. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. If Bayern get that, they'll win the game," Bayern Munich's official website quoted Beckenbauer as saying.

Both PSG and Bayern Munich secured identical 3-0 win in their respective semi-final match, against RB Leipzig and Lyon. In the quarter-final, Bayern Munich had thrashed Barcelona 8-2 to progress in the competition. Praising the French side, Beckenbauer said they are "one heck of a team", adding that it will be the most difficult game of this Champions League season.

"I've watched PSG's games, they're one heck of a team. It'll be the most difficult game of this Champions League season. I can't find any weak points in the team and I expect them to vary their playing style," he said. "I hope that both teams don't hold back too much, don't show each other too much respect and play just as refreshingly and with a joie de vivre like they have done up to now. Then we can expect a wonderful final," Beckenbauer added.

Bayern Munich will now take on PSG in the Champions League final on August 24 in Lisbon, Portugal. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Just a few hours left for the release of One Piece Chapter 988. The imminent chapter is likely to reveal Nekomamushis trump card against Kaido. Read further what you can see in the imminent chapter.One Piece Chapter 988 is likely to show th...

U.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a mini-deal valued at around 200 million to cut import tariffs on a small range of products, including U.S. lobsters, in a sign of easing transatlantic trade tensions. The two, wh...

New Canadian face mask plant to help avoid 'terrifying' shortages during pandemic - premier

A 3M Co Canadian plant capable of supplying 50 million N95 face masks a year will help stave off terrifying shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Canadas most populous province said on Friday.Ottawa and the province of On...

Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020