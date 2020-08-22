Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trail Blazers' F Collins (ankle) done for playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after it was determined he needs surgery on his injured left ankle. He missed 4 1/2 months due to a dislocated left shoulder prior to the season being paused by the coronavirus pandemic. Game 3 of the Blazers' first-round series against the Lakers is Saturday night.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 05:00 IST
Trail Blazers' F Collins (ankle) done for playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after it was determined he needs surgery on his injured left ankle. The Trail Blazers announced Friday that Collins has a hairline fracture of the medial malleolus in the left ankle. A surgery date will be scheduled in the near future.

Collins missed the first two games of the Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering the injury during the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Collins, 22, is averaging 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games this season. He missed 4 1/2 months due to a dislocated left shoulder prior to the season being paused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Game 3 of the Blazers' first-round series against the Lakers is Saturday night. It is tied at one game apiece. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Russia clears Kremlin critic Navalny to be airlifted to Germany in coma

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was let out of hospital and delivered to an airport early on Saturday to be airlifted to Germany to receive medical care after the opposition politicians allies accused the Russian authorities of tr...

Thunder plan to stand tall in Game 3 vs. Rockets

In the aftermath of a series-opening loss to the Houston Rockets and in advance of a different approach that yielded the same result in Game 2, Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul shared strategies that seemed viable and likely to set the Thunde...

Arizona voters put tax to fund education, recreational marijuana on November ballot

Voters will decide in November whether to pump 940 million into education by taxing Arizonas highest earners and make the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana, election officials said on Friday.The two measures cl...

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat

At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday. The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020