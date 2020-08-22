Trail Blazers' F Collins (ankle) done for playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after it was determined he needs surgery on his injured left ankle. The Trail Blazers announced Friday that Collins has a hairline fracture of the medial malleolus in the left ankle. A surgery date will be scheduled in the near future.

Collins missed the first two games of the Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering the injury during the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Collins, 22, is averaging 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games this season. He missed 4 1/2 months due to a dislocated left shoulder prior to the season being paused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Game 3 of the Blazers' first-round series against the Lakers is Saturday night. It is tied at one game apiece. --Field Level Media