Red Sox prevail over Orioles in homer-filled game

Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts all homered to help the visiting Boston Red Sox score six runs in the first five innings en route to an 8-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. The Red Sox have won three in a row after dropping nine straight. Baltimore has lost six in a row to fall two games below .500.

Both teams went with pitching-by-committee, and left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez (1-0) earned the win in relief of Colten Brewer. Brewers threw four shutout innings before Hernandez took over in the fifth and earned his first major league win. John Means (0-2) started for the Orioles and gave up two homers, leaving after Boston took a 3-0 after three innings.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second when Bogaerts crushed a change-up that Means left over the plate. Boston then stretched the margin to 3-0 when Martinez belted a two-run homer in the third. Again, Means left a change-up over the plate at the bottom of the strike zone, and Martinez sent it over the fence in center field.

Devers then hit a three-run shot that gave Boston a 6-0 lead in the fifth off of Jorge Lopez. In the sixth, Michael Chavis drove in two more with a single to push Boston's lead to 8-0. The Orioles got two runs back in the seventh when Pat Valaika and Cedric Mullins hit back-to-back solo homers to cut the lead to 8-2.

Baltimore climbed closer in the eighth, thanks to Chance Sisco's three-run bomb off of Josh Osich, but Boston's Matt Barnes pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season. The Orioles made a move that had been expected. They put first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day injured list (left knee patellar tendinitis) and recalled infielder/outfielder Ryan Mountcastle from the alternate training site.

Mountcastle played in left field -- that's the position he's worked on most recently in the minors after playing third base and first base previously -- and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. He scored on the Sisco homer. --Field Level Media