Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royals beat up on Odorizzi, Twins

Soler's three-run blast to left field capped the rally. The Royals, who finished 5-14 versus the Twins in 2019, are 5-3 in 2020, including winning all four games played so far in Kansas City. He gave up five runs in three-plus innings, surrendering seven hits with no walks and one strikeout. Whit Merrifield led off the first with a double against Odorizzi.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:09 IST
Royals beat up on Odorizzi, Twins

Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier homered as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-2 Friday night. The Royals wasted no time in jumping on Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, scoring four runs in the first inning before an out had been recorded. Soler's three-run blast to left field capped the rally.

The Royals, who finished 5-14 versus the Twins in 2019, are 5-3 in 2020, including winning all four games played so far in Kansas City. The two clubs are facing each other for the third straight weekend, but the series will be the final set this season. The Royals swept the Twins in Kansas City two weekends ago, and the Twins took three of four last weekend in Minneapolis.

Danny Duffy (2-2) lasted just five innings, but he picked up the win for the Royals. He allowed one run on four hits, striking out six and walking two. Jake Odorizzi (0-1) took a painful loss for the Twins. He gave up five runs in three-plus innings, surrendering seven hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Whit Merrifield led off the first with a double against Odorizzi. He went to third on a single by Nicky Lopez and scored when Dozier's pop up dropped behind first baseman Miguel Sano for a single. Soler then sent a 1-2 slider pitch into the Twins' bullpen in left field.

The Twins got one back in the second when Ehire Adrianza dribbled a slow roller down the third-place line, scoring Eddie Rosario. Odorizzi was removed in the fourth after taking an Alex Gordon 103-mph line drive off the ribs. He suffered a contusion of the abdomen, but X-rays were negative.

Odorizzi gave up a single to Maikel Franco leading off the inning before surrendering Gordon's hit. Adalberto Mondesi then bunted for a hit off reliever Jorge Alcala, loading the bases with no outs. Cam Gallagher popped out before Merrifield walked, forcing in a run. Alcala struck out Lopez and Dozier to end the inning.

Dozier then unloaded a two-run home run in the seventh to give the Royals a 7-1 lead. The Twins scored a run in the eighth on a wild pitch by Kyle Zimmer.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again

The early months of Joe Bidens third White House bid were marked with uneven debate performances and winding town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire. That contrast to the loquacious, eloquent young senator who first sought the presidency 33 ye...

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020