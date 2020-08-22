Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early homers power Braves past Phillies

Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna hit long back-to-back homers to highlight a four-run third inning and send the Atlanta Braves to an 11-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. In two starts against Philadelphia this season, Fried has allowed one run in 10 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:25 IST
Early homers power Braves past Phillies

Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna hit long back-to-back homers to highlight a four-run third inning and send the Atlanta Braves to an 11-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. d'Arnaud clubbed a two-run homer, his fourth, into the fountain in straightaway center field at Truist Park, a blast measured at 431 feet. Ozuna followed with his sixth home run, which traveled 430 feet and landed in the same place as d'Arnaud's. Johan Camargo completed the momentum-changing rally with an RBI double, which ended the night for Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola.

Nola (2-2) pitched only 2 2/3 innings and was touched up for four runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out three. It was his shortest stint of the season and ended Nola's streak of three consecutive starts with three or fewer hits allowed and eight or more strikeouts. The Braves weren't finished. They put the game away by scoring seven runs in the fifth, with Ozuna swatting a three-run homer to complete the outburst. It was his ninth career multi-home run game.

The winning pitcher was Max Fried (4-0), who allowed one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. In two starts against Philadelphia this season, Fried has allowed one run in 10 innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.32 through six starts. The Braves accumulated 13 hits, with Ozuna and d'Arnaud each getting three and Camargo collecting two. Cristian Pache, making his major league debut, picked up his first hit in the sixth inning.

The Phillies had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning when ex-Brave Phil Gosselin produced an RBI single that scored J.T. Realmuto. Their other run came on Andrew Knapp's double in the seventh. Philadelphia reliever JoJo Romero, recalled earlier in the day, made his major league debut and worked a perfect eighth inning.

The start of the game was delayed for one hour because of rain. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again

The early months of Joe Bidens third White House bid were marked with uneven debate performances and winding town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire. That contrast to the loquacious, eloquent young senator who first sought the presidency 33 ye...

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020