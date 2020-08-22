Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royals beat up on Odorizzi, Twins

Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier homered as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-2 Friday night. He gave up five runs in three-plus innings, surrendering seven hits with no walks with one strikeout. Whit Merrifield led off the first with a double against Odorizzi.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:17 IST
Royals beat up on Odorizzi, Twins
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier homered as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-2 Friday night. The Royals wasted no time in jumping on Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, scoring four runs in the first inning before an out had been recorded. Soler's three-run blast to left field capped the rally.

The Royals, who finished 5-14 versus the Twins in 2019, are 5-3 vs. Minnesota in 2020, including winning all four games played so far in Kansas City. The two clubs are facing each other for the third straight weekend, but the series will be the final set this season. The Royals swept the Twins in Kansas City two weekends ago, and the Twins took three of four last weekend in Minneapolis.

Danny Duffy (2-2) lasted just five innings, but he picked up the win for the Royals. He allowed one run on four hits, striking out six and walking two. Odorizzi (0-1) took a painful loss for the Twins. He gave up five runs in three-plus innings, surrendering seven hits with no walks with one strikeout.

Whit Merrifield led off the first with a double against Odorizzi. He went to third on a single by Nicky Lopez and scored when Dozier's pop up dropped behind first baseman Miguel Sano for a single. Soler then sent a 1-2 slider pitch into the Twins' bullpen in left field.

The Twins got one back in the second when Ehire Adrianza dribbled a slow roller down the third-place line, scoring Eddie Rosario. Odorizzi was removed in the fourth after taking an Alex Gordon 103 mph line drive off the ribs. He sustained an abdominal contusion, but X-rays were negative.

Odorizzi gave up a single to Maikel Franco leading off the inning before surrendering Gordon's hit. Adalberto Mondesi then bunted for a hit off reliever Jorge Alcala, loading the bases with no outs. Cam Gallagher popped out before Merrifield walked, forcing in a run. Alcala struck out Lopez and Dozier to end the inning.

Dozier belted a two-run home run in the seventh to give the Royals a 7-1 lead. The Twins scored a run in the eighth on a wild pitch by Kyle Zimmer.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Giants keep piling up runs at home, beat D-backs

Wilmer Flores hit a tiebreaking two-run home run against his former team, and the host San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Friday night. Flores, who spent last season with Arizona, took Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray dee...

Megan Thee Stallion to play first virtual concert

Singer-rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be performing her first paid livestream concert on August 29. The event is produced by Live Nation and choreographerdancer JaQuel Knight is attached as creative director. Live Nation shared the deta...

Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

Australias second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day. Other th...

MP: Five gates of Tawa dam opened, locals advised to stay away from river bank

Five gates of the Tawa Dam were opened by five feet each on Saturday in the Itarsi area of Madhya Pradeshs Hoshangabad district, the dam management informed. The dam management also alerted the people to stay away from the banks of the Tawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020