Royals beat up on Odorizzi, Twins

Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier homered as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-2 Friday night. The Royals wasted no time in jumping on Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, scoring four runs in the first inning before an out had been recorded. Soler's three-run blast to left field capped the rally.

The Royals, who finished 5-14 versus the Twins in 2019, are 5-3 vs. Minnesota in 2020, including winning all four games played so far in Kansas City. The two clubs are facing each other for the third straight weekend, but the series will be the final set this season. The Royals swept the Twins in Kansas City two weekends ago, and the Twins took three of four last weekend in Minneapolis.

Danny Duffy (2-2) lasted just five innings, but he picked up the win for the Royals. He allowed one run on four hits, striking out six and walking two. Odorizzi (0-1) took a painful loss for the Twins. He gave up five runs in three-plus innings, surrendering seven hits with no walks with one strikeout.

Whit Merrifield led off the first with a double against Odorizzi. He went to third on a single by Nicky Lopez and scored when Dozier's pop up dropped behind first baseman Miguel Sano for a single. Soler then sent a 1-2 slider pitch into the Twins' bullpen in left field.

The Twins got one back in the second when Ehire Adrianza dribbled a slow roller down the third-place line, scoring Eddie Rosario. Odorizzi was removed in the fourth after taking an Alex Gordon 103 mph line drive off the ribs. He sustained an abdominal contusion, but X-rays were negative.

Odorizzi gave up a single to Maikel Franco leading off the inning before surrendering Gordon's hit. Adalberto Mondesi then bunted for a hit off reliever Jorge Alcala, loading the bases with no outs. Cam Gallagher popped out before Merrifield walked, forcing in a run. Alcala struck out Lopez and Dozier to end the inning.

Dozier belted a two-run home run in the seventh to give the Royals a 7-1 lead. The Twins scored a run in the eighth on a wild pitch by Kyle Zimmer.

