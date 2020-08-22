Left Menu
Giants keep piling up runs at home, beat D-backs

Wilmer Flores hit a tiebreaking two-run home run against his former team, and the host San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Friday night. San Francisco has scored six or more runs in nine of its 12 home games this season. Logan Webb (2-2) struck out eight without a walk in seven innings, limiting the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SFGiants)

Wilmer Flores hit a tiebreaking two-run home run against his former team, and the host San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Friday night. Flores, who spent last season with Arizona, took Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray deep into the left field seats in the fifth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie. It was his seventh home run of the season.

The Giants extended their season-high winning streak to four games. Evan Longoria also hit a two-run shot, the 300th long ball of his major league career. San Francisco has scored six or more runs in nine of its 12 home games this season.

Logan Webb (2-2) struck out eight without a walk in seven innings, limiting the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits. The Diamondbacks had fought back to tie the game on run-scoring hits for David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar in the fourth. Peralta is batting .381 (24-for-63) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 runs batted in in his past 17 games.

The Giants added to their lead in the seventh against reliever Junior Guerra when Joey Bart, the Giants' prized catching prospect who made his major league debut on Thursday, drew a walk with the bases loaded for his first career RBI. Then Brandon Crawford grounded out to drive in a second run in the inning.

Ray (1-3) was plagued by walks again, issuing five and raising his season total to 25 in six starts. Ray allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out eight. After a season-best six-game winning streak, the Diamondbacks have lost three straight. Christian Walker had four of Arizona's seven hits, including a pair of doubles.

--Field Level Media

