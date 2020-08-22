Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nishikori's U.S. Open hopes fade with second COVID-19 positive

"The next test will be early next week at which time we will update you with more information." Nishikori, who has been staying at the IMG Academy in Florida, has enjoyed his greatest Grand Slam success at the U.S. Open, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018 in addition to his loss to Marin Cilic in the 2014 title-decider.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:55 IST
Tennis-Nishikori's U.S. Open hopes fade with second COVID-19 positive

Kei Nishikori's hopes of playing at the U.S. Open have faded further after the Japanese former world number four revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The 30-year-old, a finallist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first positive test last week.

"Just a little update, I just took another COVID test and am still positive. I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation in Florida," Nishikori posted on social media late on Friday. "The next test will be early next week at which time we will update you with more information."

Nishikori, who has been staying at the IMG Academy in Florida, has enjoyed his greatest Grand Slam success at the U.S. Open, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018 in addition to his loss to Marin Cilic in the 2014 title-decider. The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 31 but a string of top players have withdrawn over fears of contracting the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed 175,397 in the United States. Defending champions Rafa Nadal and Bianca Andreescu as well as women's world number one Ash Barty are among those who have decided not to travel to New York.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Congress alleges corruption in Kerala govt procuring paddy crops from farmers

PT Thomas, Congress MLA on Saturday alleged that the Kerala government has practised corruption to the tune of Rs 73 crores while procuring paddy crops from the farmers. Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA said, I am telling you about the big sca...

One AK-47, two pistols recovered after intruders killed by BSF in Punjab, search operation underway

One AK-47 semi-automatic rifle and two pistols have been recovered so far in the ongoing search operation by the Border Security Force BSF in Tarn Taran, Punjab on Saturday. BSF troops have recovered 1 AK 47 and 2 pistols, during a search o...

Forced to travel 50 km for online classes, children in Maha villages reach out to NCPCR for Internet

Around 200 children were forced to travel 50 kilometers everyday to reach an area with Internet connection to attend online classes from their remote coastal villages in Maharashtra after they were hit first COVID-19 lockdown and then cyclo...

Netflix pulls plug on 'The Society', 'I Am Not Okay With This'

Netflix has decided not to go ahead with the second season of its two shows -- The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. According to Variety, the reason behind the two shows cancellation was the uncertainty around when they could begin prod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020