Left Menu
Development News Edition

This wouldn't be possible without your support: Khel Ratna Rohit thanks fans

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support, saying this "wouldn't have been possible" without them. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said on Twitter.

PTI | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 17:54 IST
This wouldn't be possible without your support: Khel Ratna Rohit thanks fans
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support, saying this "wouldn't have been possible" without them. Rohit, along with paddler Manika Batra, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and para-athlete T Mariyappan were this year awarded the country's highest sporting honour.

"It's been a wonderful ride and to receive such a sporting honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it and I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said on Twitter. Rohit is the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to receive the prestigious award.

"Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country. "Since we are practising social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," said the man who hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition in England.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab cop dismissed after video showing him using drugs goes viral

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police was dismissed from service after a video purportedly showing him taking drugs went viral, officials said on Saturday. Based on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds ...

Residents of rain-hit villages worried about livelihood

Rain-hit villagers living in some rehabilitation camps in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district are worried about their future as they have lost their livelihoods with their cultivable land getting submerged under floodwaters. With the monsoon ...

Haryana IG arrested for assaulting two women

Inspector General IG of Police Hemant Kalson has been arrested by Haryana Police for allegedly misbehaving with two women after trespassing into their houses in Panchkula district on August 21. A police spokesperson said that a woman lodged...

South Africa seeks proposals for 2,000 MW of emergency power

South Africa has issued a request for proposals to procure 2,000 megawatts of emergency power, a step needed to help plug a severe energy shortage, the department of energy said on Saturday. South Africas state-owned power utility Eskom has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020