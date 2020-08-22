Losing vice-captaincy hasn't changed anything, says Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Saturday admitted to being disappointed on losing the vice-captaincy of Australia, but added that the decision would not impact his game at all. In place of Carey, Pat Cummins has been appointed as the vice-captain, while Aaron Finch will continue to lead the limited-overs side.

Carey's remark came as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in three T20Is and three ODIs in the bio-secure bubble in the UK. The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Emirates Old Trafford. All these matches will be played behind closed doors.

"I've had lots of clarity around the decision. You're always going to be disappointed with that but I'm also really grateful and thankful for the opportunity I've had in the past 24 months in that role. I would love to still have the title next to my name but it doesn't change anything from my end. I'm still going to rock up, hopefully with a big smile on my face, and try really hard around the group, ESPNCricinfo quoted Carey as saying. "It's going back to the old model, which has worked in the past, and Pat Cummins is a fantastic leader and Aaron Finch is as well. Through the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell - there's so many senior figures and heads around the group that we're not reliant on just one or two people to lead," he added.

Australia has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming limited-over series against England. Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

"Just want to play cricket for Australia and... if there is a title next to my name there is, and if there isn't, then that's fine as well. I'm really keen just to play the best cricket I can play. Whatever comes from that, comes of it. I'm just excited to go on this trip, it's been six months since playing cricket," Carey said. "So I am keen to go out there and hopefully perform really strongly for Australia and help us win games of cricket. That's my job, when selected it is to perform. That's the first thing in the front of my mind," he added.

Australian men's team Senior Assistant Coach Andrew McDonald will not travel with the squad to the UK to fulfill a pre-existing commitment as Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). McDonald will resume his duties with the Australian men's team at the conclusion of the IPL.

Experienced CA High-Performance Coach Troy Cooley and Melbourne Stars WBBL Head Coach Trent Woodhill will provide coaching support to Justin Langer throughout the tour, in addition to Performance Analyst Dene Hills, Selector George Bailey, and the broader team support staff. The first T20I will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4. (ANI)