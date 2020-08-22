Left Menu
Development News Edition

Losing vice-captaincy hasn't changed anything, says Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Saturday admitted to being disappointed on losing the vice-captaincy of Australia, but added that the decision would not impact his game at all.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:35 IST
Losing vice-captaincy hasn't changed anything, says Alex Carey
Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey . Image Credit: ANI

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Saturday admitted to being disappointed on losing the vice-captaincy of Australia, but added that the decision would not impact his game at all. In place of Carey, Pat Cummins has been appointed as the vice-captain, while Aaron Finch will continue to lead the limited-overs side.

Carey's remark came as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in three T20Is and three ODIs in the bio-secure bubble in the UK. The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Emirates Old Trafford. All these matches will be played behind closed doors.

"I've had lots of clarity around the decision. You're always going to be disappointed with that but I'm also really grateful and thankful for the opportunity I've had in the past 24 months in that role. I would love to still have the title next to my name but it doesn't change anything from my end. I'm still going to rock up, hopefully with a big smile on my face, and try really hard around the group, ESPNCricinfo quoted Carey as saying. "It's going back to the old model, which has worked in the past, and Pat Cummins is a fantastic leader and Aaron Finch is as well. Through the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell - there's so many senior figures and heads around the group that we're not reliant on just one or two people to lead," he added.

Australia has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming limited-over series against England. Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

"Just want to play cricket for Australia and... if there is a title next to my name there is, and if there isn't, then that's fine as well. I'm really keen just to play the best cricket I can play. Whatever comes from that, comes of it. I'm just excited to go on this trip, it's been six months since playing cricket," Carey said. "So I am keen to go out there and hopefully perform really strongly for Australia and help us win games of cricket. That's my job, when selected it is to perform. That's the first thing in the front of my mind," he added.

Australian men's team Senior Assistant Coach Andrew McDonald will not travel with the squad to the UK to fulfill a pre-existing commitment as Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). McDonald will resume his duties with the Australian men's team at the conclusion of the IPL.

Experienced CA High-Performance Coach Troy Cooley and Melbourne Stars WBBL Head Coach Trent Woodhill will provide coaching support to Justin Langer throughout the tour, in addition to Performance Analyst Dene Hills, Selector George Bailey, and the broader team support staff. The first T20I will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal to resume international flights from September 1 to bring back stranded nationals from selected nations

The Nepal government has decided to resume regular international flights from September 1 to bring back its stranded nationals from countries where the RT-PCR tests are easily available, a senior official said on Saturday. Under the decisio...

Punjab cop dismissed after video showing him using drugs goes viral

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police was dismissed from service after a video purportedly showing him taking drugs went viral, officials said on Saturday. Based on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds ...

Residents of rain-hit villages worried about livelihood

Rain-hit villagers living in some rehabilitation camps in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district are worried about their future as they have lost their livelihoods with their cultivable land getting submerged under floodwaters. With the monsoon ...

Haryana IG arrested for assaulting two women

Inspector General IG of Police Hemant Kalson has been arrested by Haryana Police for allegedly misbehaving with two women after trespassing into their houses in Panchkula district on August 21. A police spokesperson said that a woman lodged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020