Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ljungberg leaves Arsenal's coaching set-up

Swede Ljungberg, part of the Invincibles side that won the Premier League in 2003-04, had been back at Arsenal for two years and was currently assistant to head coach Mikel Arteta. Ljungberg had a brief spell as caretaker manager last season after the sacking of Unai Emery in late November.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:28 IST
Soccer-Ljungberg leaves Arsenal's coaching set-up
Ljungberg had a brief spell as caretaker manager last season after the sacking of Unai Emery in late November. Image Credit: Flickr

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has left the club's coaching set-up to pursue new opportunities, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Swede Ljungberg, part of the Invincibles side that won the Premier League in 2003-04, had been back at Arsenal for two years and was currently assistant to head coach Mikel Arteta.

Ljungberg had a brief spell as caretaker manager last season after the sacking of Unai Emery in late November. "I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience," Ljungberg told the club's website https://www.arsenal.com/news/invincible-freddie-leaves-club.

"I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach. "I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side."

Technical director Edu said he was sad to see Ljungberg leave. "We know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. "Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time."

Ljungberg's departure adds to the shake-up at Arsenal following the departure of head of football Raul Sanllehi who was replaced by Vinai Venkatesham. Edu and head coach Arteta now head up the club's footballing and recruitment policy with Venkatesham adapting his former role as managing director to act as a link to American owners Stan and Josh Kroenke.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are ardently looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic...

Haryana approves new scheme for Olympics, Paralympics-qualified athletes

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme of giving incentive amount of INR 5 lakh in advance to athletes who qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games. This decision has been taken in order to help the players in advance p...

India strikes back at China, Pakistan over Kashmir remarks, asks not to interfere in internal matter

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement of China and Pakistan and asked the countries to not interfere in matters that are internal affairs of New Delhi. Retreating its concerns over ...

Germany reports 2,000 new cases of coronavirus

Germanys disease control reported 2,034 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily national increase has topped 2,000 since the end of April. The Robert Koch Institute calls the coronavirus outbreaks very concerning. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020