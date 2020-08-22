IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Indian players undergo COVID-19 test before leaving for UAE

The Indian players of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday underwent Covid-19 tests before leaving for UAE for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Currently, the Indian contingent is assembled at Mumbai, and the players who return a negative Covid-19 test will depart for the UAE.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab have already reached UAE for the upcoming edition of the IPL. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the BCCI has already told the franchises that the players have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving in the UAE.

As per SOPs issued by the BCCI, the players have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine phase and then they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions. The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)