Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Crawley out for 267 as England power on to 490-5

Zak Crawley scored a majestic double century and shared a record-breaking partnership with Jos Buttler to help England reach a commanding 490-5 at tea on the second day of the third and final test against Pakistan on Saturday. After making a cautious start in a rain-hit morning session, Crawley converted his maiden test hundred into a double ton on a batting-friendly pitch in Southampton.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:39 IST
Cricket-Crawley out for 267 as England power on to 490-5
After making a cautious start in a rain-hit morning session, Crawley converted his maiden test hundred into a double ton on a batting-friendly pitch in Southampton. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Zak Crawley scored a majestic double century and shared a record-breaking partnership with Jos Buttler to help England reach a commanding 490-5 at tea on the second day of the third and final test against Pakistan on Saturday.

After making a cautious start in a rain-hit morning session, Crawley converted his maiden test hundred into a double ton on a batting-friendly pitch in Southampton. The 22-year-old Kent batsman became the third-youngest Englishman to reach the milestone when he edged his 25th boundary in 331 deliveries.

Crawley, who had only scored three first-class hundreds prior to the test, went on make 267 before he was stumped by Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to become part-time off-spinner Asad Shafiq's first wicket of the match. Rain interrupted play twice before Buttler (140 not out) reached his second test century.

Crawley and Buttler negotiated the second new ball in the morning session and went on to add 359 runs, surpassing England's previous record fifth-wicket stand of 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India in 1973. England was teetering on 127-4 on Friday when Crawley and Buttler came together to launch a counter-attack, helping the hosts reach a commanding 332-4 at the end of day one.

Pakistan's seam attack has struggled to control their line in blustery conditions, with captain Azhar Ali losing two reviews in pursuit of Buttler's wicket. The visitors need to win the test to level the series after England won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police team takes alleged ISIS operative to his Balrampur village for probe: UP cops

A Special Cell team of Delhi Police took alleged ISIS operative Mustakeem Khan to his village Badhya Bhaksai in Balrampur district on Saturday evening for the scrutiny of his various claims, a top UP police officer said. Mustakeem Khan alia...

Parbhani: COVID-19 case count rises to 1,975

With addition of 94 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the count of infections in Maharashtras Parbhani district mounted to 1,975, an official said. The new additions included 52 cases from the district prison, which took the count of infections f...

Bloomsbury says it won't publish book on Delhi riots after social media backlash

Bloomsbury India on Saturday said that it will not publish an upcoming book on the February Delhi riots after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge. The authors - ad...

Toys mould a child's mind, should be aligned with Indian values: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys on Saturday. India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020