Staffords pledge $1.5M to Georgia diversity, other programs

"Their generosity will create positive experiences for many students across multiple areas at UGA and will ensure our student-athletes continue to enjoy exceptional experiences on campus." The Staffords' donation also will assist with the expansion and improvement of football facilities, create two scholarships and provide support for the cheerleading program.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:42 IST
The Staffords' donation also will assist with the expansion and improvement of football facilities, create two scholarships and provide support for the cheerleading program. Image Credit: Flickr

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have pledged $1.5 million to their alma mater, Georgia, that in part will help to fund a new social justice program. The university announced the donation Friday in a news release.

The social justice program, launched by the UGA Athletic Association, will strive to develop "an environment that will affect meaningful change in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice for all of the Association's members, including student-athletes, coaches and staff," the news release read. "Kelly and I have thought a lot about how we can improve our society and make a meaningful impact on the current social situation. Each and every time, we came back to education, and there's no better place to create that kind of positive change than UGA," Stafford said. "When we learned more about this program and others across campus, we were happy to lend our support."

Athletic director Greg McGarity said the school appreciates the contribution. "We are incredibly grateful to Matthew and Kelly for their support of this important program and the university as a whole," he said. "Their generosity will create positive experiences for many students across multiple areas at UGA and will ensure our student-athletes continue to enjoy exceptional experiences on campus."

The Staffords' donation also will assist with the expansion and improvement of football facilities, create two scholarships and provide support for the cheerleading program. Kelly Stafford was a Bulldogs cheerleader. Her husband was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Lions.

