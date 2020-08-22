Left Menu
Development News Edition

425 days later, Champions League ends with PSG-Bayern final

Either Paris Saint-Germain will pick up the European Cup for the first time or Bayern Munich will become six-time winners of the continent's premier competition. And just a few hundred people, including the coronavirus-checked players and officials, will be allowed into the final, which is being played in Lisbon in late August rather than Istanbul in May as originally scheduled.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:37 IST
425 days later, Champions League ends with PSG-Bayern final
PSG'S MISSION Celebrating the 50th anniversary since its formation -- after the merger of Paris clubs -- PSG is younger than the 65-year-old European Cup. Image Credit: Twitter (@ChampionsLeague)

After an unprecedented suspension of the competition, pandemic-enforced changes to the format and a switch of location for the final, the Champions League will conclude on Sunday — 425 days after the first game was played. Either Paris Saint-Germain will pick up the European Cup for the first time or Bayern Munich will become six-time winners of the continent's premier competition.

And just a few hundred people, including the coronavirus-checked players and officials, will be allowed into the final, which is being played in Lisbon in late August rather than Istanbul in May as originally scheduled. Never before has the European Cup been handed out in such empty surroundings. There are none of the usual gatherings of tens of thousands of supporters in the host city. Only the large trophy in Rossio — Lisbon's main central square — gives away that the biggest match in world football is taking place in the Portuguese capital.

Around Benfica's stadium, there is not a single sign indicating a game due to be watched on television by hundreds of millions of people on Sunday night will be played inside. The lack of buzz and atmosphere at this 65th European Cup final will not detract from the magnitude of the occasion for the teams. For the first time since 1998, the final is a meeting of two teams who qualified as domestic champions.

PSG'S MISSION Celebrating the 50th anniversary since its formation -- after the merger of Paris clubs -- PSG is younger than the 65-year-old European Cup. Becoming European champions would be the fulfilment of a nine-year journey of lavish investment since the state of Qatar bought the club. "They will be the most important 90 minutes of our lives as footballers and in the history of the club," said Marco Verratti, who has been at PSG eight years.

More than $1 billion in player investment -- including the €222 million world-record signings of Neymar in 2017 -- has turned PSG into such a dominant force in France that the seasons become a procession. Seven out of the last eight Ligue 1 titles have been captured by PSG and four of the last six campaigns have ended in domestic trebles. But PSG had become synonymous with its Champions League collapses, failing to make the semifinals for a quarter-century until this month in Lisbon.

BAYERN'S QUEST

Since winning the Champions League for the fifth time in 2013, Bayern has lost four semifinals -- to record 13-time champion Real Madrid (twice), Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Founded in 1900, Bayern established itself as a supper club long before states started investing in football. Whereas PSG is an extension of soft power by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at Bayern it is the fans who control the football club through a mass membership system.

But a quarter of the business is owned by the sportswear firm Adidas, insurance giant Allianz and carmaker Audi. And the acceptance of sponsorship from state-owned Qatar Airways since 2018 has seen the club denounced by human rights groups for accepting financing from a Gulf nation where migrant workers have faced inhumane working conditions.

SEARCH FOR GOALS

Bayern is a formidable attacking unit. While PSG has scored 25 goals in 10 games on the run to its first final, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have netted 24 between them as part of Bayern's overall haul of 42.

With 15 goals and six assists in Europe, the 32-year-old Lewandowski is enjoying the career of his season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo -- with 17 goals for Real Madrid in 2013-14 -- has scored more in a Champions League campaign. But Lewandowski won't be in contention for the Ballon d'Or after France Football scrapped the game's top player award this season due to the coronavirus disruption that saw the French league curtailed in March with PSG declared champions.

Could that decision be reversed if PSG becomes France's first European champions since Marseille in 1993? Kylian Mbappé and Neymar would certainly be strong Ballon d'Or contenders. Angel Di Maria would be staking a claim too after revitalizing his career at PSG after a miserable 2014-15 season at Manchester United, with a goal and two assists in the 3-0 semifinal win over Leipzig. But PSG's players haven't got close to Lewandowski's lethal qualities in front of goal. Mauro Icardi and Mbappé only have five goals each in the Champions League, although Mbappé has contributed five assists.

AT THE BACK

The 3-0 victory for Bayern over Lyon in the semifinal looked convincing, but it was only the French side's poor finishing that prevented it going ahead. It could prove costly if David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, in central defence for Bayern, give too much space for Mbappé, Di Maria and Neymar.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an ...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Sundays playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old star sustained the injury Friday night in a 130-122 Game 3 loss to t...

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020