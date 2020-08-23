Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians try to win 8th straight series vs. Tigers

Detroit left-handed prospect Tarik Skubal (0-1, 18.00 ERA) looks for a better performance on Sunday when he makes his second career start. The 23-year-old's debut didn't go so well on Tuesday, as he permitted four runs on seven hits -- including a homer -- in two innings of a 10-4 setback at the Chicago White Sox.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 12:23 IST
Indians try to win 8th straight series vs. Tigers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Indians aim to record their eighth straight series victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday when the American League Central rivals complete their three-game set in Cleveland. The Indians rebounded after seeing their 20-game winning streak over the Tigers halted in the series opener by registering a 6-1 victory on Saturday. Cleveland last dropped a series to Detroit by losing two of three games Sept. 14-16, 2018.

Domingo Santana provided the big blow on Saturday with a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old, who has hit safely in three of his last four games while totaling seven RBIs, credits his additional plate appearances for his production. "From the start, I've been getting some regular time," Santana said. "I'm very grateful just to be a part of this group and just keep grinding."

Franmil Reyes, who carries a four-game hitting streak into Sunday's tilt, is 8-for-19 with four homers, seven RBIs and six runs scored against Detroit this season. Conversely, Jose Ramirez has just one hit in his last 22 at-bats overall.

"He's been like that before," Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said of Ramirez. "He played while he was banged up. He pushes himself. We just don't want him to start messing up his hitting mechanics when he's nursing something. But at the end of the day, he goes up there and competes." Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 3.71 ERA) will need to focus on his control when he takes the mound on Sunday. Carrasco has walked 12 batters in his last three starts (14 2/3 innings).

Carrasco owns an 11-8 record with a 3.56 ERA in 29 career appearances (23 starts) versus Detroit. The 33-year-old has struggled in his battles with Jeimer Candelario (3-for-9), who is batting .359 (23-for-64) with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 10 RBIs in his last 17 games. Detroit left-handed prospect Tarik Skubal (0-1, 18.00 ERA) looks for a better performance on Sunday when he makes his second career start.

The 23-year-old's debut didn't go so well on Tuesday, as he permitted four runs on seven hits -- including a homer -- in two innings of a 10-4 setback at the Chicago White Sox. "I wish I could get a couple of pitches back, but it's part of the game," Skubal said.

Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson saw Skubal battling on the mound, against the White Sox as well as himself. "He was caught in between. He was trying to be calm, telling himself to be calm. Sometimes, when you do that, it works against you when you're trying to get after it and finish your pitches," Anderson said, via the Detroit Free Press. "He was in between (on Tuesday), sometimes not being as aggressive as he usually is. That's stuff you're going to see. He was trying his best to keep his emotions in check.

"The biggest thing was, 'Hey, we got that first one out of the way. Now let's take off running.'" Miguel Cabrera hopes to take off running after sputtering out of the blocks this season. The 2012 Triple Crown winner and four-time AL batting champion is 1-for-16 in his last four games to see his batting average plummet to .176.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

Police forced protesters away from a law enforcement building in Oregons biggest city early Sunday, as efforts to stop the demonstrators from gathering at the building seemingly fell apart. The protesters apparently had plans Saturday night...

UK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than COVID

The chief medical officers of the United Kingdom have said children should return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing out on their education posed much bigger risks to them than catching COVID-19. The rare joint statem...

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base -Reuters witnesses

United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraqs Taji military base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses said.The withdrawal came days after President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withd...

33 drowned in HP's Kangra since 2017

Thirty-three people have died by drowning in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district since 2017, a district official said. The maximum 13 deaths were reported in 2018, followed by eight each in 2017 and 2019, and four this year, he said.Thirty-on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020