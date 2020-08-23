Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harper, Phillies try to snap skid at Atlanta

In his most recent start at Boston on Aug. 18, Eflin allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in four innings and received no decision. He began the season as a reliever and made eight successful appearances -- allowing only two runs in 11 1/3 innings out of the bullpen -- before being asked to start on Aug. 18 against Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 13:21 IST
Harper, Phillies try to snap skid at Atlanta
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Phillies)

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost five straight, but you can't blame outfielder Bryce Harper. Harper, who has reached base in each of the 22 games in which he's played, is having a great offensive season. The Phillies just haven't been able to take advantage of it.

The Phillies will try to salvage the finale of the three-game series in Atlanta on Sunday. The Braves have won the first two, 11-2 on Friday and 6-5 on Saturday. Atlanta leads the season series 4-2. The pitching matchup for the rubber game features a pair of right-handers: Philadelphia's Zach Eflin (0-1, 5.14 ERA) vs. Atlanta's Josh Tomlin (1-0, 2.35).

Harper, who did not play in the series opener on Friday, homered on the first pitch he saw from Atlanta's Robbie Erlin on Saturday. The tape-measure shot went 470 feet and was the second-longest home run by any player this season. It was the second-longest homer of Harper's career, only three feet shorter than the one he belted as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2018. Harper went 1-for-2 with one run scored, three RBIs and two walks on Saturday. He is batting .343 with seven homers, 19 RBIs, 22 runs scored, 17 walks and four stolen bases. He has three home runs in five games on the current road trip.

"We've got a good team, and we've got a good lineup," Harper said. "When we're hitting on all cylinders, we're a pretty tough team to get out." But the Philadelphia bullpen continue to struggle, with an ERA (8.29) that is easily the worst in the majors. The Phillies have blown leads in their last eight losses, and seven of those have come with a two-run lead. Hector Neris gave up three runs in a third of an inning to cut into a four-run lead on Saturday, and Brandon Workman, who had been acquired 24 hours earlier from Boston, gave up the tying run and winning run in his debut with the team.

Eflin will try to turn it around. He will be making his fourth start of the year and his first this season against the Braves. In his most recent start at Boston on Aug. 18, Eflin allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in four innings and received no decision. Eflin has made seven career starts against the Braves, going 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA. He was 1-3 with a 6.61 ERA in four starts against Atlanta in 2019.

Tomlin has become a versatile member of the Braves' pitching staff. He began the season as a reliever and made eight successful appearances -- allowing only two runs in 11 1/3 innings out of the bullpen -- before being asked to start on Aug. 18 against Washington. He responded by pitching four innings and allowing two runs and guaranteed himself another starting assignment. "He could really bridge to the back-end guys really well," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "That's why I hated to lose him out of the bullpen. I think this will serve us well having him start, but I hate doing that just because he's so valuable in the bullpen."

Tomlin will make his first career start against the Phillies. In nine appearances against Philadelphia, he's 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA, with eight strikeouts and two walks in nine innings.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Five of family found hanging at home in MP

A retired government employee, his wife and three other family members, including a four- year-old child, were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district on Sunday, police said. Some neighbours of the victims, who liv...

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

Police forced protesters away from a law enforcement building in Oregons biggest city early Sunday, as efforts to stop the demonstrators from gathering at the building seemingly fell apart. The protesters apparently had plans Saturday night...

UK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than COVID

The chief medical officers of the United Kingdom have said children should return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing out on their education posed much bigger risks to them than catching COVID-19. The rare joint statem...

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base -Reuters witnesses

United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraqs Taji military base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses said.The withdrawal came days after President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020