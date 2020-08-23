Left Menu
Development News Edition

Praggnanandhaa, Divya shine as India stuns China to qualify for Chess Olympiad quarters

Divya Deshmukh, a former world under-10 and 12 champion, put it across Jiner Zhu to underline her potential. Vidit Gujrathi, the Indian captain, held world No.3 Ding Liren to a creditable draw on the top board while P Harikrishna also shared honours with Yangyi Yu. Indian ace Koneru Humpy signed peace with the women's world No.1 Yifan Hou as did D Harika against the current world champion Wenjun Ju. India claimed the top spot in Pool A with 17 points and 39.5 board points and became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:55 IST
Praggnanandhaa, Divya shine as India stuns China to qualify for Chess Olympiad quarters

R Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh starred with crucial wins as India stunned a formidable China 4-2 in the ninth and final preliminary round to make the quarterfinals of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday. The Indian team, which finished at the top of Top Division Pool 'A', will play the quarterfinals against a yet-to-be-decided opponent on August 28. Four draws and two wins on Under-20 boards helped India pull off the victory against the Chinese.

The 15-year-old Praggnanandhaa appeared to be on the ropes, but managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan and finished with a perfect 6/6 score. Divya Deshmukh, a former world under-10 and 12 champion, put it across Jiner Zhu to underline her potential.

Vidit Gujrathi, the Indian captain, held world No.3 Ding Liren to a creditable draw on the top board while P Harikrishna also shared honours with Yangyi Yu. Indian ace Koneru Humpy signed peace with the women's world No.1 Yifan Hou as did D Harika against the current world champion Wenjun Ju.

India claimed the top spot in Pool A with 17 points and 39.5 board points and became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals. India No.2 Harikrishna said he was delighted with the win over China and credited the youngsters -- Praggnanandhaa and Divya.

The pool winner advances directly to the quarterfinals while the second third-placed team from each of the four pools move to the preliminary phase of the knockout. Earlier in the seventh round, India posted a 4-2 win over Georgia with former world champ Viswanathan Anand being held to a draw by Levan Pantsulaia.

In the eighth round, India registered a comfortable 4.5-1.5 win over Germany with captain Vidit Gujrathi leading the way by beating Rasmus Svane. Results: Round 7: India beat Georgia 4-2 (Viswanathan Anand drew with Levan Pantsulaia; P Harikrishna beat Luka Paichadze; Konery Humpy drew with Meri Arabidze; D Harika lost to Nino Batsiashvili; R Praggnanandhaa beat Nikolozi Kacharava; Divya Deshmukh beat Diana Lomaia). Round 8: India beat Germany 4.5-1.5 (Vidit Santosh Gujrathi beat Rasmus Svane; Harikrishna drew with Matthias Bluebaum; D Harika drew with Lara Schulze; Bhakti Kulkarni beat Filiz Osmanodja; Nihal Sarin drew with Roven Vogel; Vantika Agrwal beat Jana Schneider).

Round 9: India beat China 4-2 (Vidit Gujrathi drew with Ding Liren; Harikrishna drew with Yangyi Yu; Humpy drew with Hou Yifan; D Harika drew with Wenjun Ju; R Praggnanandhaa beat Yan Liu; Divya Deshmukh beat Jiner Zhu). Final standings: Pool A: 1. India 17 points, 2. China 16, 3. Germany 11, 4. Iran 9, 5-6. Mongolia & Georgia 8, 7. Indonesia 8, 8. Uzbekistan 7, 9. Vietnam 6, 10. Zimbabwe 0.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kovač draws 1st game in charge of Monaco in French league

Former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovas first game in charge of Monaco saw his new side rally from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Reims on Sunday. Kova was fired by Bayern last November despite leading the German giant which faced Paris Saint-...

Gold smuggling case; agencies probing alleged import of holy books from UAE "without proper documentation"

Central agencies probing the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala are now focusing their probe into the alleged import of holy books to the state from the UAE via diplomatic channel without proper documentation, official sources said h...

50 deaths, 1,136 fresh virus cases in Punjab; infection tally 41,779

Punjab on Sunday recorded its second highest fatality count after 50 more people died from coronavirus even as 1,136 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 41,779. According to a medical bulletin, the disease has claimed 1,086 li...

Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute

A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanour after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbours over their yard signs. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020