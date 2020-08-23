Reports: Ravens to trade or release S Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens are planning to move on from Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. "They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team -- punching S Chuck Clark -- or trade him," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter. "Dallas is the leading contender if he's released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over."

The NFL Network also cited Dallas as a potential landing spot for Thomas, who played high school and college football in the Lone Star State. He played collegiately at Texas. Thomas was absent from the Ravens' practice on Saturday, one day after his skirmish with Clark.

Ravens assistant head coach David Culley said it was "an organizational decision" for Thomas not to take part on Saturday. The teammates argued during Friday's practice and reportedly had to be restrained from going after each other. Clark was back at practice on Saturday.

According to CBS Sports, some of the team's veteran leaders were pushing for Thomas' release. "It just lasted longer than it needed to for me," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice. "You're going to have these things in training camp. Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps. We're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns."

Thomas posted a since-deleted statement Saturday on social media of how the altercation with Clark developed. "A mental error on my part," Thomas wrote, via NFL.com. "A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate."

Thomas, 31, recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season after signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens in March 2019. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.

-- Field Level Media