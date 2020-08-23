Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Ravens to trade or release S Thomas

Clark was back at practice on Saturday. According to CBS Sports, some of the team's veteran leaders were pushing for Thomas' release. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens. -- Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 21:31 IST
Reports: Ravens to trade or release S Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens are planning to move on from Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. "They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team -- punching S Chuck Clark -- or trade him," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter. "Dallas is the leading contender if he's released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over."

The NFL Network also cited Dallas as a potential landing spot for Thomas, who played high school and college football in the Lone Star State. He played collegiately at Texas. Thomas was absent from the Ravens' practice on Saturday, one day after his skirmish with Clark.

Ravens assistant head coach David Culley said it was "an organizational decision" for Thomas not to take part on Saturday. The teammates argued during Friday's practice and reportedly had to be restrained from going after each other. Clark was back at practice on Saturday.

According to CBS Sports, some of the team's veteran leaders were pushing for Thomas' release. "It just lasted longer than it needed to for me," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice. "You're going to have these things in training camp. Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps. We're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns."

Thomas posted a since-deleted statement Saturday on social media of how the altercation with Clark developed. "A mental error on my part," Thomas wrote, via NFL.com. "A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate."

Thomas, 31, recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season after signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens in March 2019. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.

-- Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast

Coastal residents in low-lying areas of Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned to rivers in Haitis capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened the Caribbean and U.S. Gulf Coast.Marco, which strengthened to a hurric...

Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers on first day of Republican convention

Popular Indian-American Republican politician and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, will be among the star speakers on the first day of the Republican National Convention beginning on Monday, according to a list r...

Ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar bats for Sonia to continue as Cong chief

Amid calls for a leadership change, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday said this is not the time for an electoral exercise that is potentially divisive and the need of the hour is to close ranks. He sai...

Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down flooded into Minsk on Sunday, at one point demonstrating briefly near his residence in a pointed display of opposition to his long rule, before dispersing pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020