Ruiz drives in 4 as Orioles edge Red Sox

Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, and Thomas Eshelman threw 4 1/3 hitless innings in relief of starter Wade LeBlanc, who needed to leave after 14 pitches with an apparent left elbow issue.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 02:23 IST
Ruiz drives in 4 as Orioles edge Red Sox
Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, and Thomas Eshelman threw 4 1/3 hitless innings in relief of starter Wade LeBlanc, who needed to leave after 14 pitches with an apparent left elbow issue. That helped the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles pulled out a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two to the Red Sox.

Kevin Pillar homered off LeBlanc on the second pitch of the game but the pitcher was gone 12 pitches later, signaling to the dugout -- as did catcher Pedro Severino -- that something was wrong. Manager Brandon Hyde brought in Eshelman, who can start or pitch long. The Orioles needed him long this time, and he delivered in a big way. Eshelman (2-0) did not give up a hit or a run in his 4 1/3 innings after LeBlanc (two-thirds of an inning). He fanned two and walked one.

Boston starter Zack Godley (0-3) struggled in his 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits, walking five and striking out three. After Pillar's homer in the first, the Orioles took the lead with a three-run third. The first two came in on a two-run Ruiz single. Andrew Velazquez then dropped a perfect bunt down the third-base line that the Red Sox couldn't do much about for a 3-1 lead.

Xander Bogaerts cut the lead to 3-2 on his sixth-inning double for Boston. But Ruiz came through again in the seventh. Right after the Orioles lost Severino to a reported hip flexor injury Ruiz lined a two-run double over Pillar's head in left. The Boston outfield had been playing in, and Pillar simply could not get a good jump on Ruiz's line drive. It turned into a two-run double and a 5-2 lead.

Tanner Scott came on to get the final out in the ninth but gave up a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. But Scott closed out his first major-league save by getting Pillar on a force. Anthony Santander of Baltimore kept his hitting streak going with a fourth-inning double. He now has the team's longest run (18 games) since Nick Markakis six years ago, according to MASNsports.

