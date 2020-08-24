Buccaneers place WR Franklin III, RB Logan on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back T.J. Logan and wide receiver John Franklin III on injured reserve Sunday because of leg injuries. Logan, 25, mostly has served as a special-teams contributor in 22 career games with the Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. He returned 13 kickoffs for 271 yards last season for an average of 20.8 yards per return, and he had 13 punt returns for 124 yards for an average of 9.5 yards per return.

Franklin, also 25, spent time in the secondary with Tampa Bay but had focused on the wideout position during the offseason. The Germany native appeared in one game for Tampa Bay last season, carrying the ball one time for 11 yards. In addition to his return duties, Logan has nine career receptions for 50 yards to go along with five carries for 12 yards. He was Arizona's fifth-round pick (No. 179 overall) out of North Carolina in 2017.

--Field Level Media