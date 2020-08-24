Left Menu
Buccaneers place WR Franklin III, RB Logan on IR

Logan, 25, mostly has served as a special-teams contributor in 22 career games with the Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 03:49 IST
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back T.J. Logan and wide receiver John Franklin III on injured reserve Sunday because of leg injuries. Logan, 25, mostly has served as a special-teams contributor in 22 career games with the Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. He returned 13 kickoffs for 271 yards last season for an average of 20.8 yards per return, and he had 13 punt returns for 124 yards for an average of 9.5 yards per return.

Franklin, also 25, spent time in the secondary with Tampa Bay but had focused on the wideout position during the offseason.

