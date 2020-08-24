Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona has confirmed that Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for coronavirus. The Spanish side said the player is in 'good health' and is self-isolating at home.

"Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement. "The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team," the statement added.

Pjanic took to Instagram and wrote in Italian, "Fortunately, I'm fine and asymptomatic. But if there is one thing I have learned, it is that we should never take anything for granted, not even the things that we consider the most routine. The life we are living now is teaching us that. We respect the rules and be careful without panicking." Pjanic had joined Barcelona in June this year, making a move from the Italian club Juventus. (ANI)