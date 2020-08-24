Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruiz drives in 4 as Orioles edge Red Sox

Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, and Thomas Eshelman threw 4 1/3 hitless innings in relief as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:30 IST
Ruiz drives in 4 as Orioles edge Red Sox
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, and Thomas Eshelman threw 4 1/3 hitless innings in relief as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. Eshelman came on after starter Wade LeBlanc needed to leave after 14 pitches with an apparent left elbow issue. He gave up a leadoff home run to Kevin Pillar, got two outs, and walked Sander Bogaerts before Eshelman entered. He walked Christian Vazquez but struck out Michael Chavis to end the inning.

The Orioles pulled out a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two to the Red Sox. After Bogaerts' walk, LeBlanc signaled to the dugout -- as did catcher Pedro Severino -- that something was wrong. Manager Brandon Hyde brought in Eshelman, who can start or pitch long.

The Orioles needed him long this time, and he delivered in a big way. Eshelman (2-0) did not give up a hit or a run. He fanned two and walked one. Boston starter Zack Godley (0-3) struggled in his 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits, walking five and striking out three.

Trailing 1-0, the Orioles took the lead with a three-run third. The first two came in on a single by Ruiz. Andrew Velazquez then dropped a perfect bunt down the third-base line that the Red Sox couldn't do much about, and another run scored for a 3-1 lead. Bogaerts cut the lead to 3-2 on his sixth-inning double for Boston. But Ruiz came through again in the seventh. Right after the Orioles lost Severino to a reported hip flexor injury, Ruiz lined a two-run double over Pillar's head in left.

The Boston outfield had been playing in, and Pillar simply could not get a good jump on Ruiz's line drive. It turned into a two-run double and a 5-2 lead. Tanner Scott came on to get the final out in the ninth, but not before he gave up a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. to cut the lead to 5-4. After a single by Jonathan Arauz, Scott closed out his first major league save by getting Pillar on a force out two batters later.

Anthony Santander of Baltimore kept his hitting streak going with a fourth-inning double. His 18-game string is the team's longest since Nick Markakis also went for 18 straight in 2014, according to MASNsports. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Free hit' for batters, 'free ball' for bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin calls for even contest

Amid the ongoing Mankad debate, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a new idea saying that there should be a free ball for bowlers just like free hit exists for the batsmen. A free hit is awarded to the batting side when a bo...

Make a smart deposit choice with the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan

Pune Maharashtra India, Aug 24 ANIBusinessWire India When investing in fixed deposits, investors need to invest a lump sum amount in a single go. However, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers Systema...

Wabag wins prestigious Global Water Award for project in Chennai

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag has won the prestigious Global Water Award for its 45 million litres a day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis TTRO plant at Koyambedu in Chennai. The plant bagged the distinction award under wastewater p...

SSR death case: Late actor's friend, cook arrive at DRDO guest house for questioning

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj on Monday arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning, where the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team probing the actors death case, is staying. Another team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020