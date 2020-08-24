Learning the art of drag-flicking the turning point of my career: Gurjit Kaur

Left Menu
Learning the art of drag-flicking has been the turning point of her career as it helped her find success while representing the national side, said women's hockey team star Gurjit Kaur. The 24-year-old, who has gone on to become a crucial drag-flicker for the Indian side, said that she didn't have much knowledge about the art prior to joining the junior national camp.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:24 IST
Learning the art of drag-flicking has been the turning point of her career as it helped her find success while representing the national side, said women's hockey team star Gurjit Kaur. Gurjit was part of the silver medal-winning team at the Asian Games 2018 and was the leading goalscorer in India's triumphant campaign at the women's FIH Series Finals last year. "I think learning the drag-flicking technique properly has been the turning point of my career. Everyone has a role to play in a hockey team and I am very happy about putting in a lot of effort to be a good drag-flicker for our side," Gurjit was quoted as saying in a Hockey India media release.

"I have received a lot of support from my teammates and coaches to learn and fine-tune the art of drag-flicking as my career has progressed," she added. The 24-year-old, who has gone on to become a crucial drag-flicker for the Indian side, said that she didn't have much knowledge about the art prior to joining the junior national camp. "I didn't have a lot of knowledge about drag-flicking before I joined the junior national camp in 2012. I used to practice drag-flicking before I joined the camp, but I hadn't learned the basics of the technique properly." "When I joined the camp then only, I understood the basics of drag-flicking and I kept getting better at it during the course of my career," said the defender.

Asked about the one thing that has helped her become a successful athlete at the international stage, Gurjit said that consistent hard work has never let her down. "Working hard is the most important thing for anybody to be a successful athlete. I have worked very hard on my game and therefore I am enjoying the fruits now," she said.

"I always train hard during practice sessions and I never give up in any situation. I will continue to put in my efforts and I am sure it will hold me in good stead throughout my career," Gurjit added..

