Disappointed to not win Champions League, says Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is disappointed over not winning the Champions League this year. "Disappointed not to end this year with the best of rewards, but life is made that way. We fought with all our strength. Congratulations to Bayern. And a big thank you for your support," Mbappe tweeted.

His remark came as Paris Saint-Germain stumbled to a 0-1 loss against Bayern Munich in the finals of Champions League on Sunday (local time). Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the finals of the Champions League.

Kingsley Coman netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute. Winning the Champions League title means that Bayern Munich has become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.