We gave our lives for this PSG shirt, says Angel Di Maria

After coming up short in the finals of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Angel Di Maria on Monday said that the players gave their everything in the finals of the premier European tournament.

24-08-2020
Paris Saint Germain's Angel Di Maria (Photo/ Angel Di Maria Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After coming up short in the finals of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Angel Di Maria on Monday said that the players gave their everything in the finals of the premier European tournament. His remark came as Paris Saint-Germain stumbled to a 0-1 loss against Bayern Munich in the finals of Champions League on Sunday (local time).

This was the first time that PSG had made it to the finals of the Champions League. "We fought until the last second. We gave our lives for this shirt. We will always try to wear it as proudly as possible. We could not cap an incredible year, but football allows us to take revenge, and I know that one day this club will have it," Di Maria wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to the ultras for the unconditional support. We will continue to fight as we always have done. GO PARIS," he added. During the 2019-20 season, PSG managed to secure Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, and Trophee des Champions.

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the finals of the Champions League. Kingsley Coman netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute.

Winning the Champions League title means that Bayern Munich has become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history. With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League. (ANI)

