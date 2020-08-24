Left Menu
Bayern Munich in subdued return with Champions League trophy

The club had already warned fans to stay away from Munich airport to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmissions, and said the players and team staff would be whisked away so there would be little chance of fans getting a glimpse of their heroes. In the absence of ecstatic crowds, Bavarian state governor Markus Söder greeted coach Hansi Flick and his team on the tarmac after they got off their aircraft.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:08 IST
Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception Monday after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon the night before.

In the absence of ecstatic crowds, Bavarian state governor Markus Söder greeted coach Hansi Flick and his team on the tarmac after they got off their aircraft. “This is one of the most impressive Bayern teams that we've ever seen,” said Söder, a fervent Bayern fan, who touched arms with the players to maintain hygiene standards. “The whole of Bavaria is proud.” Bayern had already won a German league and cup double, so winning Europe's premier competition ensured just its second treble after it previously achieved the feat under Jupp Heynckes in 2016.

It was Bayern's sixth European Cup after titles in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013..

