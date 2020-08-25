Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Williams' matches are a magnet for fans but with no spectators allowed onto the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the atmosphere inside a steamy Grandstand was one of relief rather than excitement as the 38-year-old American trudged off following the hard-fought victory. By the time Williams arrived on court to face her 72nd ranked opponent, she was the highest seed left in the women's draw after number one Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin lost their opening matches on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:54 IST
Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open. Williams' matches are a magnet for fans but with no spectators allowed onto the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the atmosphere inside a steamy Grandstand was one of relief rather than excitement as the 38-year-old American trudged off following the hard-fought victory.

By the time Williams arrived on court to face her 72nd ranked opponent, she was the highest seed left in the women's draw after number one Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin lost their opening matches on Sunday. And Williams needed to draw on all her experience and survival instincts to ensure she did not join them at the exit as Rus put the former world number one through a near three-hour workout.

It marked the first exhausting day in what could be a three-week tennis marathon for Williams, who will be hoping her long search to win an elusive 24th grand slam title -- and equal Margaret Court's record tally -- will end on Sept. 12 with victory in the U.S. Open final. On Monday, down 6-5 in the third set and with Rus serving for the match, a drained Williams looked down for the count but she picked herself up to break the Dutchwoman to force a deciding tiebreak. She then moved in for the kill to win it 7-0.

After working her way into the main draw through qualifying, Rus came in match sharp while Williams looked sluggish on a hot and humid New York afternoon. She spent much of the first set trying to tame a misfiring forehand. While Williams fitness has been questioned, her fighting spirit has never been in doubt and never more than in the third set.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian-backed organizations amplifying QAnon conspiracy theories, researchers say

Russian government-supported organizations are playing a small but increasing role amplifying conspiracy theories promoted by QAnon, raising concerns of interference in the November U.S. election. Academics who study QAnon said there were n...

Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-66 3-6 7-60 win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.Williams matches are a magnet for fans but with no...

Pompeo address to Republicans at odds with instruction to his own diplomats

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak to the Republican National Convention this week despite having told U.S. diplomats that presidential appointees may not take part in any such partisan political activity. The instruction is in ...

Weekly markets reopen in Delhi on a trial basis

By Ajit K Jha Weekly markets in the national capital that have been shut since last week of March due to coronavirus induced lockdown reopened on Monday after Delhi government allowed it till August 30, on a trial basis.One such weekly mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020