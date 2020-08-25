Preparations are going on well, eager to see real sporting action in near future: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that preparations are underway to make the sporting facilities ready for the resumption of training of athletes after the coronavirus hiatus. The Sports Minister assessed the progress of work at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Rijiju also said that the return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued.

"The return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the safety guidelines issued. I am happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in near future," Rijiju tweeted. "Preparations are going on to make sports facilities ready for the return of our athletes. I checked the progress of works at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," he added.

Sporting action across the country has been on a halt to contain the spread of coronavirus. Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was initially scheduled to commence in March in India, will now be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)