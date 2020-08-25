Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparations are going on well, eager to see real sporting action in near future: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that preparations are underway to make the sporting facilities ready for the resumption of training of athletes after the coronavirus hiatus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:41 IST
Preparations are going on well, eager to see real sporting action in near future: Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that preparations are underway to make the sporting facilities ready for the resumption of training of athletes after the coronavirus hiatus. The Sports Minister assessed the progress of work at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Rijiju also said that the return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued.

"The return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the safety guidelines issued. I am happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in near future," Rijiju tweeted. "Preparations are going on to make sports facilities ready for the return of our athletes. I checked the progress of works at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," he added.

Sporting action across the country has been on a halt to contain the spread of coronavirus. Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was initially scheduled to commence in March in India, will now be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA exempts players from internationals in some countries

Clubs may be exempt from releasing players for upcoming national-team games in European countries that have travel restrictions because of the pandemic, FIFA said. FIFA said it will waive the obligation on clubs to hand over their players f...

Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing

This time last year Yoon Seok-min, his wife Kim Hyo-jung and their two children were holidaying in the Philippines, Vietnam and Guam. A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer.Instead, as the global coronavirus pandemic has stymied ...

Padres' 7-game win streak on line vs. Mariners

The San Diego Padres reached the midpoint of the shortened season with an 18-12 record and riding a seven-game winning streak. And the way the second half is laid out, the Padres are perfectly placed to make the National League playoffs for...

Trump puts 'America first', has record of strength, success: Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday local time praised President Donald Trump, saying he has put America first and took tough steps against China, Iran, and North Korea. In her Republican National Convention spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020