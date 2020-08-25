Shikhar Dhawan wishes speedy recovery to Haryana CM

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wished a speedy recovery to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after the latter was tested positive for coronavirus. "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Sir," Dhawan who will be soon seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tweeted on Monday.

After being detected for COVID-19, the Haryana Chief Minister had requested anyone who came in his contact to get tested. "I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he said in a tweet.

Last week, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, India recorded 60,975 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday.

The country's total coronavirus count has surged to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths. (ANI)