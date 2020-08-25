Left Menu
Don't give up on your dreams: Alphonso Davies after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League, Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies said that one should not give up at any point in life no matter how difficult the dream seems to be.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:05 IST
Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies in action during the final. Image Credit: ANI

After winning the Champions League, Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies said that one should not give up at any point in life no matter how difficult the dream seems to be. His remark came as Paris Saint-Germain stumbled to a 0-1 loss against Bayern Munich in the finals of Champions League on Sunday (local time).

With Bayern winning the tournament, Davies has become the first Canadian to win the Champions League. "This one for everyone who's chasing a dream right now, take it from me do not give up it may seem impossible now but just keep working on your Kraft keep grinding," Davies tweeted.

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the finals of the Champions League. Winning the Champions League title means that Bayern Munich have become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history. (ANI)

