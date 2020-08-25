Left Menu
Chelsea's Jamal Blackman joins Rotherham United on season-long loan

Jamal Blackman on Monday joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Jamal Blackman (Photo/ Jamal Blackman Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Jamal Blackman on Monday joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan from Chelsea. "Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the loan capture of Jamal Blackman, who arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium from Chelsea to become Paul Warne's fifth signing of the summer transfer window, subject to EFL and FA ratification," the club said in a statement.

The club said that the 26-year-old has penned a loan deal which will see him remain with the Millers until the end of the 2020/21 Championship campaign. Blackman's most recent experience in the Championship was with Sheffield United in 2017/18, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions for Chris Wilder's side.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is pleased with the signing of Blackman and said he did 'loads of research on him'. "I'm buzzing, it's been a very long process, obviously when you go for the Premier League lads you have to wait for them to come back and everything else. Jamal has always been high up on our list so it's good news, we're really pleased with how Chelsea helped us get the deal over the line and I'm looking forward to watching him," the club's official website quoted Warne as saying.

"I've done loads of research on him, he's used to the area and he knows this is a hotpot of football, so generally he gets the area. He's looking forward to starting like they all are, we're getting to the point now where it's less than two weeks until the first competitive game and we'll see where it takes us," he added. (ANI)

