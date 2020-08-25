Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selectors the 'best people' to answer why I didn't make a comeback: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons that the selectors would be the "best people" to answer why he was not able to make a comeback despite the runs that he racked up at the domestic level.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:38 IST
Selectors the 'best people' to answer why I didn't make a comeback: Wasim Jaffer
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons that the selectors would be the "best people" to answer why he was not able to make a comeback despite the runs that he racked up at the domestic level. Jaffer, an opening batsman, made his Test debut against South Africa in Mumbai in 2000. He scored four and six runs in the first and second innings respectively as India lost the match by four wickets.

Jaffer's dream run came in 2007 when he smashed 838 runs in the calendar year registering three centuries in the longest format of the game. "In 2012-13, I was very close to getting selected when Shikhar Dhawan got selected. So, I came very close a couple of times but somehow I missed the bus. The selectors are the best people who can answer that but I definitely kept knocking the door," said Jaffer at SportsTiger's show 'Off the Field'

Jaffer, who has one of the best domestic records in Indian cricket with over 19,000 runs to his name playing in 260 first-class games at an average of 50.67 and the best score of 314, feels that he was not consistent enough especially at the international level. "I wasn't that consistent. If I was, I would have played more than 100 Test matches. I was not that consistent at the international level that is why I got dropped," said Jaffer.

"I am famous for my first-class career more than the international cricket that I have played," he added. Earlier this year, Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, putting a hold on his two-decade-long cricketing career.

In 31 Tests, he scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries. He is one of the few Indian batsmen who has a double hundred in the West Indies. He made 212 against the hosts in St Lucia. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Marseille announce three new suspected cases of COVID-19

French outfit Olympique de Marseille have detected three new suspected cases of COVID-19 among the clubs staff, the Ligue 1 team announced on Tuesday. Marseille were set to play the 2020-21 season curtain-raiser against St Etienne last Frid...

Recovered COVID-19 cases are 3.4 times the number of active cases in the country: Health Ministry.

Recovered COVID-19 cases are 3.4 times the number of active cases in the country Health Ministry....

Maha building collapse: toll reaches 8; 4-year-old boy rescued

Rescuers sifting through the rubble of a five-storeyed building in Maharashtras Raigad district on Tuesday found a four-year-old boy alive and his mother dead beneath the debris, police said. Death toll in the collapse reached eight with re...

Kremlin says no reason for now to investigate Alexei Navalny's illness

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalnys illness and that a German clinics initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive. German Chancell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020