Formula One adds 4 more races to revised 2020 calendar

Formula One added four more races to this year's calendar on Tuesday and said “a limited number of fans” will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season. Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December, completing the heavily reshaped calendar. It takes the number of races in the season to 17.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:21 IST
Formula One added four more races to this year's calendar on Tuesday and said “a limited number of fans” will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season. Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December, completing the heavily reshaped calendar.

It takes the number of races in the season to 17. After the Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 15, Bahrain will stage back-to-back races on Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. The season will finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 13.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which had been postponed, will not take place in 2020. “We can confirm that a number of races in the revised 2020 season will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality,” Formula One said in a statement, “and we are working with each promoter to finalize the details.” It did not specify which races would be open to spectators. AP BS BS

