Cricket-Rain washes out first session in England victory charge

Rain washed out the opening session on the fifth day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl, frustrating England's push for a win against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The umpires are set for an inspection at 1.40pm local time but with overnight rain having left puddles on the outfield there could be a lengthy further delay before play can start. Pakistan were set to resume their second innings on 100 for two, having been forced to follow on when they were bowled out for 273 on Monday. They still trail by 210 runs after England’s massive 583 for eight declared.

England’s James Anderson is seeking to become the first seam bowler in history to reach 600 test wickets. He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone. Should no play be possible on Tuesday it will be a low key end to England's test summer, coming a year to the day since arguably their greatest victory.

Ben Stokes hit a remarkable 135 not out to claim an unlikely test win over Australia at Headingley in front of a roaring Leeds crowd, scenes that could not be in greater contrast to the Rose Bowl where there are no fans due to the new coronavirus. England lead the three-test series against Pakistan 1-0.