Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rain washes out first session in England victory charge

Rain washed out the opening session on the fifth day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl, frustrating England's push for a win against Pakistan on Tuesday. The umpires are set for an inspection at 1.40pm local time but with overnight rain having left puddles on the outfield there could be a lengthy further delay before play can start.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:35 IST
Cricket-Rain washes out first session in England victory charge

Rain washed out the opening session on the fifth day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl, frustrating England's push for a win against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The umpires are set for an inspection at 1.40pm local time but with overnight rain having left puddles on the outfield there could be a lengthy further delay before play can start. Pakistan were set to resume their second innings on 100 for two, having been forced to follow on when they were bowled out for 273 on Monday. They still trail by 210 runs after England’s massive 583 for eight declared.

England’s James Anderson is seeking to become the first seam bowler in history to reach 600 test wickets. He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone. Should no play be possible on Tuesday it will be a low key end to England's test summer, coming a year to the day since arguably their greatest victory.

Ben Stokes hit a remarkable 135 not out to claim an unlikely test win over Australia at Headingley in front of a roaring Leeds crowd, scenes that could not be in greater contrast to the Rose Bowl where there are no fans due to the new coronavirus. England lead the three-test series against Pakistan 1-0.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

A Thai court issued a new arrest warrant on Tuesday for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen....

Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. At the request of the Prime Minister of ...

Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year. A division bench, comprisi...

Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and there is an overall improv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020