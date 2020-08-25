Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Maguire included in England squad despite arrest

Maguire was detained after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos but he was allowed to return to England. Maguire has made 26 appearances for England, which plays Iceland on Sept. Gareth Southgate's side has not played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the European Championship being postponed until 2021.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:56 IST
Harry Maguire included in England squad despite arrest

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been called up for England's UEFA Nations League games next month despite being arrested while on holiday in Greece. Maguire was detained after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos but he was allowed to return to England.

Maguire has made 26 appearances for England, which plays Iceland on Sept. 5 and Denmark three days later. Gareth Southgate's side has not played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the European Championship being postponed until 2021. AP BS BS

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had interesting chat with Ponting regarding 'Mankading', will reveal contents later: Ashwin

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he has had an interesting chat with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and he will be revealing the content of the chat later on. Ashwins remark comes after Pontings revelation last week that he wou...

Led by Hooda, Cong MLAs pass vote of thanks at CLP meet for Sonia continuing as party chief

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday led Congress MLAs from the state at a party CLP meet in passing a vote of thanks to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the decision to continue leading the party. The move was unanimo...

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

A Thai court issued a new arrest warrant on Tuesday for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen....

Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. At the request of the Prime Minister of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020