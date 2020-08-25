ICC postpones eight-team World Cup Challenge League
The ICC on Tuesday postponed the second event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic The second of the three Challenge League A events which form part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 World Cup was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 to October 10 in Malaysia Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:46 IST
The ICC on Tuesday postponed the second event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The second of the three Challenge League A events which form part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 World Cup was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 to October 10 in Malaysia.
Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points. At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off.
ALSO READ
Malaysia's ex-finance minister charged again in graft case
Malaysia's Top Glove compensates migrant workers after U.S. Customs ban
Coronavirus spread accelerates in Denmark, reproduction rate rises to 1.4
Denmark angry at Google censorship of some Danish content, seeks talks
Malaysia's ex-finance minister, wife charged with graft