FACTBOX-Cricket-Leading wicket-takers in test matches

FACTBOX-Cricket-Leading wicket-takers in test matchesReuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:19 IST
The 10 leading test wicket-takers, after England's James Anderson claimed his 600th victim on Tuesday. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets in 133 matches
Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets in 145 matches Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets in 132 matches
James Anderson (England) - 600 wickets in 156 matches Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets in 124 matches
Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 519 wickets in 132 matches Stuart Broad (England) - 514 wickets in 143 matches
Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 439 wickets in 93 matches Kapil Dev (India) - 434 wickets in 131 matches
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 433 wickets in 93 matches (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
