Sports News Roundup: Fastest man alive tests positive for COVID; Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fastest man alive tests positive for coronavirus

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free. Jamaica's health ministry confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results.

NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers

Bam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers and a four-game sweep of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series near Orlando. The Heat advanced to the Eastern semifinals, where they await the winner of the first-round matchup between top-seeded Milwaukee and eighth-seeded Orlando.

NBA star LeBron James' group plans effort to recruit poll workers for November

A group of athletes led by NBA star LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November's election, a person familiar with the plans said on Monday. More Than a Vote, a group of prominent athletes fighting voter suppression, will collaborate with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund on the program in a dozen states, including battlegrounds such as Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Wisconsin, where disenfranchisement affects Black voters, the source said.

CJ Cup moved to Las Vegas from South Korea due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour's CJ Cup has been switched to Las Vegas from South Korea because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour said in a statement https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/08/24/pga-tour-cj-group-announce-move-of-the-cj-cup-nine-bridges-to-shadow-creek.html on Tuesday. The $9.75 million tournaments, which has been staged at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island for the past three years, would now be held at the Shadow Creek course in Las Vegas from Oct. 15-18, it said.

Lightning D McDonagh sidelined for Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh will not play in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night due to an undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old veteran left Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins midway through the third period and did not practice on Monday.

Braves reinstate OF Acuna, promote P Anderson

The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and promoted right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night. Acuna, 22, landed on the IL on Aug. 15 due to a sore left wrist. He has not played since Aug. 10.

MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels' Albert Pujols made history when he moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time RBIs list with 2,087. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez on the RBI list and settled in behind all-time leader Hank Aaron (2,297).

Tokyo governor Koike says coronavirus situation improving, 2021 Games on track

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus situation in Japan's capital is improving and she's still intent on the city hosting the Olympics next year. "I think the situation is much better than before," Koike said in an interview with Reuters Television. "We will do our best to prevent coronavirus infections here in Japan and also to welcome the athletes from all over the world."

Reports: Leafs trading RW Kapanen to Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trading right wing Kasperi Kapanen back to the Pittsburgh Penguins, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. There was no immediate word on others involved in the deal, first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko opts out of U.S. Open

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the latest player to withdraw from the U.S. Open, organizers of the tennis Grand Slam confirmed on Monday. The 23-year-old, who won her only major in 2017 at Roland Garros but has slipped to No. 42 in the world rankings, last played on the WTA Tour in February at the Qatar Open where she reached the last 16.