Four more join list of teams playing without fans

Four more NFL teams announced Tuesday that their stadiums will be closed to spectators to start the 2020 season due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two games at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis without fans: Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers and Sept. 27 against the Tennessee Titans.

The San Francisco 49ers will not have spectators when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 13. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers issued a statement saying games at their shared, brand-new SoFi Stadium "will be held without fans in attendance until further notice."

The Rams are scheduled to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, Sept. 13, in the first game at the stadium. The Chargers' first home game is Sept. 20 against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. "While we all look forward to coming together to celebrate this new era of sports and entertainment in Los Angeles, the health and safety of our fans, community, players and staff remains our top priority," the Chargers said in a statement.

The teams joined a long list of NFL clubs who will begin the season with empty seats, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and the Washington Football Team. --Field Level Media